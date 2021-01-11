CRIME STOPPERS

Woman Bites Attacker in NYC Apartment Stairwell, Thwarts Rape: Cops

The suspect is still on the loose

nyc rape suspect
Handout

Police are looking for a man who allegedly grabbed a 33-year-old woman from behind and tried to rape her as she walked up the stairwell of her own Bronx apartment building late last week, authorities say.

The woman was attacked around 7 p.m. in her Fordham Manor building on Friday, officials say. According to police, she bit the suspect in the right hand as he was trying to unzip his pants. That made him run off.

The victim was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect (above). Anyone with information on him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

