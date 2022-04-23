Queens

Woman, 89, Walking Near NYC Shopping Center Critically Struck By Driver

Police investigate scene of pedestrian crash near a Queens shopping center.
News 4

An 89-year-old woman walking in the area of a Queens shopping center was critically struck Saturday afternoon, police said.

The NYPD responded to 48th Street in Astoria around 2:40 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

Police said the driver of a Dodge Durango was leaving a parking lot when he hit the elderly pedestrian. She was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in critical condition.

The driver remained at the scene, according to officials. Police said no criminality was suspected.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

QueensNYPDAstoriapedestrian struck
