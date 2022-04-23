Woman, 89, Walking Near NYC Shopping Center Critically Struck By Driver

An 89-year-old woman walking in the area of a Queens shopping center was critically struck Saturday afternoon, police said.

The NYPD responded to 48th Street in Astoria around 2:40 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

Police said the driver of a Dodge Durango was leaving a parking lot when he hit the elderly pedestrian. She was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in critical condition.

The driver remained at the scene, according to officials. Police said no criminality was suspected.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The investigation is ongoing.