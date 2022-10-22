Winter Is Here? Popular NYC Ice Rinks Reopen for Skating Season

Ready or not, the first signs of winter are starting to arrive in New York City.

The city's iconic Wollman Rink reopens Sunday with a free day of skating (already sold out), including on-ice performances, ice sculpture carving, lessons and more.

The all-day affair will also include the unveiling of new Zamboni designs created by high school students from The Art Students League of New York and The High School of Art and Design. Additional performances from The Skyliners, Broadway's Kimberly Akimbo, and Camden Pulkinen are included in Sunday's programming.

Tickets for the season are now available, with adult admission ranging from $15 to $35 depending on the day, and $10 tickets for children and seniors. Skate rentals are another $10.

This winter season, a new partnership between the rink and Culture Pass will make free skate passes available for idNYC and library card holders as part of the Wollman Rink Access Program. More info can be found here.

Ice skating also opens at Bryant Park before the close of this month. The Bank of America Winter Village reopens Friday, Oct. 28, along with the free skating rink. Passes to reserve skate rentals are now open.