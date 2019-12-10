‘Wild Wild West’: Witnesses Describe Active NJ Shooter Situation

What to Know One police officer was killed and two others were shot amid an active shooter standoff in Jersey City Tuesday

All public schools in Jersey City were shut down by early afternoon, and students remained in place into the evening

Two suspects were shot and killed, as were three other civilians who were inside a store where the shooters fled

The active shooter situation and standoff that took to the streets of Jersey City Tuesday afternoon -- prompting school lockdowns, as well as police and residents to take cover, and ultimately claiming the life of an officer and multiple others -- was a scene straight out of the “Wild Wild West,” according to witnesses.

George Porch described being told by police to hide in a salvation army down the block from where the shooting happened.

“They said lock the door and get to the back as they were shooting up the block” Porch said, adding he was worried about being a victim of a stray bullet.

Porch described he didn’t get to see the direction of where the gunfire was coming from, saying: “I don't know where it was coming from. But it was coming down the streets and I seen the unmarked police men firing back...trying to get their way out of the way.”

“I watch TV and all. This is the real deal -- the Wild Wild West. SWAT jumped back behind the truck and I knew it was the real. I don't know what's going on,” Porch went on to say.

As many as six people may be dead -- including a police officer, two suspects and three civilians -- during an "ambush" active shooter situation at a bodega in Jersey City Tuesday, officials and law enforcement sources said.



Law enforcement sources identified the dead officer as a married father of five.

At least one wounded civilian, along with two wounded officers, are expected to survive, officials said.

According to three senior law enforcement officials, the shoot-out began as a homicide investigation. The deceased officer approached suspects in that investigation and was shot and killed. The suspects then fled into the bodega, where the standoff started.

At least one wounded civilian, along with the two wounded officers, are expected to survive, officials said. The circumstances of the hours-long shootout remain uncertain and the situation, which forced every public school in Jersey City into lockdown mode, is still highly fluid.

Police responded en masse to Jersey City Medical Center, according to News 4 reporters on the scene. It's believed some of the victims were taken there. It wasn't clear if the other two injured officers were wounded by gunfire, but both were expected to survive, a senior official told News 4.

Heavily armed local and state officers in SWAT trucks swarmed the scene, ducking behind doorways and store entrances -- some even crawling along sidewalks, closely pressed to the ground -- as they zeroed in on the bodega. Gunshots -- dozens of them, it appeared -- continued to ring out throughout the afternoon, based on audio from the scene. The streets in the immediate area were totally empty of what would normally be heavy pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

Loud volleys of gunfire could be heard at regular intervals but subsided around 2 p.m. in the city, which is just across the Hudson River from Manhattan and is New Jersey's second-largest city after Newark. Dozens of bystanders pressed against the police barrier to film the action on cellphones, some whooping when gunfire bursts filled the air.

Dramatic radio transmissions captured on Broadcastify show the delicate nature of the situation.

“Units be advised more shots fired! You are reminded to continue to take cover,” radio transmissions captured Jersey City first responders saying, adding: “All units are to maintain cover.”

Additional radio transmission captured on Broadcastify show chaos and uncertainty of the situation that was fluid for hours as authorities tried to determine what exactly was taking place.

"He’s running roof to roof...He’s on the roof wearing all black,” according to radio transmission from the scene. “He had something in his hand. I don’t know if it’s a pistol or a phone. I can’t confirm. “

Video from the scene captured the tense moments lived by first responders, as NBC 4 reporter Adam Kuperstein was giving a live on-air update on the active shooter situation when gun shots began to intensify, sending him and a video journalist running for cover.

Kuperstein, who was behind the police line that was set up as a perimeter around the scene to keep onlookers away, said he could smell the gunsmoke from where he was covering the intense moments of the shootout occurring in real-time.

Andy Patel, who works at a liquor store about three blocks away from the site of the shooting site, said there had been consistent gunfire fire for about an hour. There was a brief pause -- and cops used the time to clear streets.

“It's like firecrackers going off. They were shooting like crazy about an hour ago. Then it stopped for like 20 or 30 minutes,” Patel said.

Another witness said he saw the gunman take cover inside a store and continue shooting at police, who returned fire.

Senior law enforcement officials tell News 4 it appears the suspect or suspects arrived at the scene in a truck. They want to check that truck as a precaution to ensure the vehicle itself is not a threat.

Federal ATF and FBI agents in Newark also confirmed they were responding to the scene to assist as needed. About a dozen schools in the vicinity were locked down initially. By 2 p.m., the lockdown order extended to every public school in the entire city, the district's superintendent said.

"I have every confidence in our law enforcement professionals to ensure the safety of the community and resolve this situation. Today reminds us of their bravery and the sacrifices they, and their families, make for our communities," New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement.

President Trump has been briefed on the situation, the White House said, and he later tweeted that "thoughts & prayers are w/ the victims & their families during the very difficult & tragic time."

Just received a briefing on the horrific shootout that took place in Jersey City, NJ. Our thoughts & prayers are w/ the victims & their families during this very difficult & tragic time. We will continue to monitor the situation as we assist local & state officials on the ground. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2019

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal tweeted after the incident:

"Our hearts break for the family of the fallen @jcpolicedept officer and for the entire law enforcement family. Today's tragic events serve as a stark reminder of how our brave first responders stand ready to run to danger at a moment's notice to keep us safe."