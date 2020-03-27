WATCH: 71 Members of NY Symphony Conducted Remotely Amid COVID-19 Cancelation

When your Carnegie Hall concert is canceled, assemble from isolation and play online. In a show of resilience this week, 71 young musicians came together from isolation points across the country to be conducted in an online concert for the public.

The New York Youth Symphony Orchestra, led by music director Michael Repper, had to cancel its concert at Carnegie Hall this spring.

So instead, 71 members of the orchestra came together virtually from their isolation points across the country to perform this uplifting movement from Mahler's Symphony No. 1, "Titan".

"With all that's been upended in the past few weeks, we are pleased and proud to share with you a moving display of hope, community and resilience," the orchestra said.

The student orchestra worked on the remote performance for about a week before releasing it Friday morning.