Video Shows Woman Shoving 2-Year-Old Girl to the Ground: NYPD

New York City police are investigating after a woman reportedly shoved a 2-year-old girl, causing the toddler to fall and hit her head on the pavement.

The young girl was walking with her mother on 200 block of East 198th Street in the Bronx just before 9:00 a.m. Tuesday. That's when the stranger approached them from behind and randomly pushed the girl, according to the NYPD. Nearby surveillance video captured the moment it happened and the suspect appeared to have a spring in her step before walking northbound on Valentine Avenue.

The victim was transported to Montefiore Medical Center and she's expected to recover, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident and the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).