Video Shows Driver Spitting on Cyclist in New NYC Bike Lane

A New York City bicyclist says a driver spat on her after he nearly hitting her while she was utilizing a newly painted bike lane.

The driver's spit was captured on camera as it flew and landed on Kara McCurdy, who says she was riding her bike down the new lane on Crescent Street in Astoria, Queens on Wednesday. The video shows the driver inside a white BMW sedan pulling out of the bike lane before he spat on McCurdy.

It appears no other words were exchanged between McCurdy and the driver. She can be heard on the video saying, "I'm standing on my new nice green bike path and this guy just tried to hit me, say hi."

"Because this is like in a middle of a pandemic, it's always disgusting to be spat on, but then you have to think about the health and safety side of it," McCurdy tells NBC New York. "Great, now I'm home and I can't bring my bike inside. I have to wipe it down and clean it. The minute I get inside, I have to take a shower."

She says the spit landed on her body but she wasn't injured.