UWS Water Main Break Delays Traffic, Disrupts Train Service

What to Know A water main break on the Upper West Side caused “extensive traffic delays” and disrupted train service on Sunday morning

The water main break happened at 103rd Street and Central Park West around 7:30 a.m.

A, C and D train service was temporarily suspended between 59th Street-Columbus Circle and 125th Street

A water main break on the Upper West Side caused “extensive traffic delays” and disrupted train service on Sunday morning, officials said.

The water main break happened at 103rd Street and Central Park West around 7:30 a.m., the FDNY and the MTA said.

Video from the scene showed a steady stream of water pouring into the C train station at 103rd Street.

A, C and D train service was suspended between 59th Street-Columbus Circle and 125th Street as of around 8 a.m. due to the break, the MTA said.

A, C, and D service is suspended between 125 St and 59 St-Columbus Circle because of a water main break at 103 St.



For alternate service between 59 St-Columbus Circle and 135 St, use 1 train service. pic.twitter.com/OdC10OvZqT — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) January 19, 2020

New York City’s emergency notification system warned travelers to “expect extensive traffic delays in the area of West 102nd Street and Central Park West in Manhattan.”

Central Park West was closed to traffic between West 97th and 102nd streets as of around 8:40 a.m., the city said.