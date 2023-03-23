Will They Indict? Trump Grand Jury Expected to Meet Today After Abrupt Delay Fuels Speculation

What to Know The Manhattan DA is planning to bring the grand jury weighing potential charges against former President Trump back to continue their work on Thursday, after instructing them to stay home on Wednesday, according to two sources familiar with the matter

It's not clear why Alvin Bragg's office told the grand jury to stay home. They last heard testimony from Trump ally Robert Costello Monday, where he sought to discredit Michael Cohen

If the Manhattan grand jury were to indict Trump, it would mark the first criminal charges against a former or sitting U.S. president. Any charges, or conviction, though, wouldn't ban him from running

It appears it will be back to work Thursday for the grand jury weighing potential charges against former President Donald Trump, after an unexpected and still-unexplained day off.

The panel had been scheduled to meet Wednesday afternoon but Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg told them to stay home and be on standby for a potential hearing the next day, sources told NBC New York. The reason for the delay was unclear. It could be related to another potential witness, new evidence or any number of factors.

Bragg's office declined to comment, saying it couldn't speak on grand jury matters. The proceedings have been shrouded in secrecy, but sources said that the DA's office is planning on continuing with the grand jury Thursday.

Bragg was seen arriving at his Hogan Place office in Lower Manhattan ahead of the expected meeting.

The world has been waiting.

Even if the Manhattan grand jury does reconvene as sources suggest is Thursday's plan, it doesn't mean the panel will vote on a potential Trump indictment the same day. Legal experts said it's a complicated case and every detail needs to be reviewed in order for the grand jury to legally move forward.

One key question being weighed: Whether prosecutors can trust the key testimony from Michael Cohen, especially after his former lawyer and Trump ally Robert Costello testified under oath on Monday that he is "totally unreliable."

"I think the DA now has to call a time-out and decide if they can go forward with this case and this witness," Costello said. "I think I threw a wrench in their monkey works."

Speculation abounds with the relative silence out of the Manhattan district attorney's office this week.

Columbia law professor John Coffee suggested the law itself could be a problem for prosecutors because even if the district attorney can prove Trump falsely accounted for hush money to Stormy Daniels, that would only amount to a misdemeanor. Winning a low-level felony conviction could require connecting that to a federal crime.

"The New York statute says it’s a misdemeanor if you just falsify the records. It’s a felony if you falsify the record in order to conceal a crime. But if the crime is a federal crime that is a different ball of wax," said Coffee. "It is not at all clear that NY state has jurisdiction or authority to find a violation of a federal crime.”

Federal prosecutors had said the payments amounted to illegal, unreported assistance to Trump’s campaign. But they declined to file charges against Trump himself. The ex-president has denied all allegations against him.

The latest developments come days after Trump announced to the world he expected to be arrested and urged his supporters to "PROTEST, PROTEST, PROTEST" in New York City, where throngs of fully uniformed NYPD, Secret Service and other officers secured the Manhattan Criminal Court perimeter ahead of a possible grand jury indictment.

Protests have been intermittent and largely muted thus far. A few members of the New York Young Republican's Club donned MAGA hats and rallied outside Manhattan Criminal Court earlier this week, and a barricaded Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan has been the scene of a handful of impromptu demonstrations.

It's unclear if any potential organized actions could intensify should the grand jury opt to indict Trump, which would be the first indictment of a sitting or former U.S. president in history. But with the pall of the Jan. 6 insurrection still looming large, the NYPD, and its law enforcement partners at all levels of government, are preparing accordingly.

Trump is reportedly concerned about optics if he is indicted. The New York Times cited friends and associates who say the former president is ready for his perp walk, and even mused openly about whether he should smile for the assembled media. He has reportedly pondered how the public would react and is said to have described the potential spectacle as a fun experience, according to the Times.

Friends and associates of Trump told the Times that no one is quite sure whether his remarks are bravado or genuine resignation about what lies ahead.

As of the latest developments, there have been no plans or requests for Trump — who has been at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and hasn't commented on the grand jury delay — to travel to the city this week, sources sat.

It doesn't appear a virtual arraignment would be likely in the event of an indictment, given what would be the historic significance of such a proceeding.

