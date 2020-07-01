black lives matter

Trump Calls Proposed Black Lives Matter Sign on Fifth Avenue a ‘Symbol of Hate'

New York City plans to paint a large Black Lives Matter sign directly in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 08: People walk by the Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan on December 8, 2015 in New York City. Donald Trumps latest incendiary remarks concerning Muslims has led to criticism across the nation, including many of his fellow GOP presidential candidates. Trump said in a recent speech in South Carolina that he would block all Muslims from entering the United States until further intelligence and security measures were in place. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump blasted New York City's plan to paint the phrase "Black Lives Matter" on Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower, calling it a "symbol of hate" and demanding the city spend the money on policing instead.

NYC officials said last week they would emulate other cities and paint the message in large letters on a prominent roadway -- in this case, right in front of the president's flagship building.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said on MSNBC Wednesday morning that the work would happen in the coming days, leading to Trump's tweets.

"Maybe our GREAT Police, who have been neutralized and scorned by a mayor who hates & disrespects them, won’t let this symbol of hate be affixed to New York’s greatest street. Spend this money fighting crime instead!" the president tweeted.

The latest spat comes one day after the New York City Council approved a new budget that includes $1 billion in budget cuts and expense reductions at the NYPD.

