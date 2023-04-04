Trump Arraignment Day: Scenes From Manhattan Courthouse

6 photos
1/6
Getty Images
Pro and anti trump supporters face off during a protest outside of Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on April 4, 2023. – Donald Trump will make an unprecedented appearance before a New York judge on April 4, 2023 to answer criminal charges that threaten to throw the 2024 White House race into turmoil. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
2/6
Getty Images
Anti-Trump protestors gather outside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse on April 04, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)
3/6
Getty Images
Pro and anti trump supporters argue outside of the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on April 4, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
4/6
Getty Images
Crowds separated by barriers outside the courthouse in lower Manhattan.
5/6
Getty Images
Person wears a Trump mask outside courthouse where hundreds gathered Tuesday.
6/6
Getty Images
A protestor, center, next to supporters of former US President Donald Trump outside criminal court in New York. Photographer: Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpManhattanprotests

More Photo Galleries

“The Unpredictable” Johnny Rodz
“The Unpredictable” Johnny Rodz
Fatal Aftermath of the Greece Train Crash in Photos
Fatal Aftermath of the Greece Train Crash in Photos
Photos: The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards Red Carpet
Photos: The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards Red Carpet
Photos: Celebs Walk the Red Carpet Ahead of Super Nintendo World Grand Opening
Photos: Celebs Walk the Red Carpet Ahead of Super Nintendo World Grand Opening
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us