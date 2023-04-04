Trump Arraignment Day: Scenes From Manhattan Courthouse Published 59 mins ago • Updated 24 seconds ago 6 photos 1/6 Getty Images Pro and anti trump supporters face off during a protest outside of Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on April 4, 2023. – Donald Trump will make an unprecedented appearance before a New York judge on April 4, 2023 to answer criminal charges that threaten to throw the 2024 White House race into turmoil. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) 2/6 Getty Images Anti-Trump protestors gather outside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse on April 04, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images) 3/6 Getty Images Pro and anti trump supporters argue outside of the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on April 4, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) 4/6 Getty Images Crowds separated by barriers outside the courthouse in lower Manhattan. 5/6 Getty Images Person wears a Trump mask outside courthouse where hundreds gathered Tuesday. 6/6 Getty Images A protestor, center, next to supporters of former US President Donald Trump outside criminal court in New York. Photographer: Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg via Getty Images Copyright NBC New York This article tagged under: Donald TrumpManhattanprotests More Photo Galleries “The Unpredictable” Johnny Rodz Fatal Aftermath of the Greece Train Crash in Photos Photos: The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards Red Carpet Photos: Celebs Walk the Red Carpet Ahead of Super Nintendo World Grand Opening