Third Body Discovered in Charred Queens Home Burned in Block Fire: FDNY

A third person has been recovered from the Queens residence where a fast-moving fire burned a total of five private dwellings Friday afternoon, fire department officials said.

The fire prompted a 5-alarm response from the FDNY, who responded to the Ozone Park structures on 125th Street around 2:30 p.m. The initial fire spread due to strong winds, damaging at least four neighboring structures within a couple hours.

Hours after the fire was put under control, police confirmed that two people had died in the inferno. Construction crews were being brought in to knock in the building to see if there were possibly any additional victims killed.

The next day, FDNY officials confirmed a third body had been discovered.

High temperatures and strong winds helped fuel a fast-moving fire that damaged five homes in Queens. NBC New York's Anjali Hemphill reports.

The ages of the known victims who died were not immediately known. At least two of the victims were found in a basement apartment of the home where the fire started.

Five firefighters were suffered minor injuries, officials said, and are expected to recover. More than 200 firefighters responded to the scene.

Winds whipping through the area were proving a difficult challenge for crews trying to get a control of the fire. It also prevented them from going inside to do a thorough search for some time.

FDNY members are currently operating at a 5-alarm fire at 104-18 125 Street in Queens. pic.twitter.com/kmIaI215Gf — FDNY (@FDNY) June 17, 2022

The strong gusts helped push the fire even to homes across the street, according to FDNY acting Chief of Department John Hodgens.

The Department of Buildings said that the building where the fire originated had a roof collapse and a rear section collapse due to the flames. There were also partial roof collapses at two other buildings, and damage from the fire at two more as well.

The American Red Cross said it was providing assistance to nine families impacted by the blaze, including 29 adults and 13 children.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.