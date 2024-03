While thousands of migrant families continue to face hurdles arriving in New York City, 16-year-old Talya Langston is creating a space where migrant kids can just be kids. With the local non-profit Artists-Athletes-Activists, she started the A3FC soccer program in January, offering more than 50 migrant children ages 8 to 14 a place to play.

NBCU Academy Storyteller Reporter Jay Valle reports.