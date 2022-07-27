Teen Shot in Leg While Riding Subway in Rockaway Beach: Police

An 18-year-old was shot in the leg while on the subway in Queens, according to police.

The teen was on a southbound A train at the Beach 67th Street station along Rockaway Beach Boulevard Wednesday night, police said. The gunman shot into the train from the station platform, with a bullet striking the victim in the leg.

Police said the victim got off the train at the next stop, and was taken to Brookdale Hospital. He is expected to survive.

There was no word of any arrests or suspects in the case. An investigation is ongoing.