Teen Mother Found Dead Inside Brooklyn Home, Boyfriend Taken Into Custody: Sources

An 18-year-old was found dead inside a Brooklyn home on Friday, and police have taken her boyfriend into custody, according to sources.

Police responding to a 911 call to the home on West 6th Street in Bensonhurst just after 10 a.m. found the woman, identified as Damaris Maravilla, unconscious and unresponsive while laying face up in a bed. She was pronounced dead at the scene, with her cause of death not yet determined.

Law enforcement sources said that the home belonged to her boyfriend, a 26-year-old with whom Maravilla shared a 6-month-old baby. Police took a man into custody and have not yet released his name, but sources said that suspect is the boyfriend.

Investigators have not said how the teen mother was killed, just that she suffered trauma to her body. Maravilla's family said they, too, were waiting for answers.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"I don't have information about nothing, The police, they don't give us nothing," a family member said.

One neighbor said that he wished he stepped in sooner.

"I'm shocked but not surprised. I knew he would beat her up one day really bad," said a neighbor. "I just saw her yesterday. I told her if the baby needs anything, let me know. If you want to get away from this guy, I can help you, put you in a hotel, a shelter system."

An investigation is ongoing. Charges are pending.