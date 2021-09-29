east new york

Teen Dies After Becoming Unintended Victim of Brooklyn Shooting: Police

A 16-year-old was shot and killed in Brooklyn on Monday, police said, after possibly becoming a victim of a shooting that he was not the target of.

Police said they answered a 911 call to Miller Avenue and Pitkin Avenue in East New York just after 1:30 p.m., where officers found a teen shot in the head and torso. He was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The teen was later identified as Cahlil Pennington, of Canarsie.

Sourced familiar with the investigation said that the teenager was part of a group, but it was unclear if he was the intended target of the gunfire.

No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing.

