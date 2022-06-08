Teen Brothers Drown at NJ School's Indoor Swimming Pool

Two teenage brothers drowned at a New Jersey school's indoor pool, school officials confirmed.

The drownings occurred at the Lincoln Community School on Avenue E in Bayonne, School Superintendent John Niesz said in a statement Wednesday night. The facility, also known as Public School No. 5, has an indoor pool.

First responders administered CPR as the teens were rushed to Bayonne Medical Center, but they were unsuccessful in reviving the two teens, who were later pronounced dead.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the family and to all of our community," Niesz said. He added that crisis and guidance counselors will be available at all Bayonne schools on Thursday.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Official sources said initial information showed that the two brothers were 19 and 16 years old. The elder brother was a recent graduate of Bayonne High School, while the younger brother was a junior at the school.

It was not immediately clear how or why the teens were in the school Wednesday night, if there was some sort of extracurricular event or another reason. Niesz said that the pool will be closed until further notice.

The medical examiner was called in to the scene. An investigation by Bayonne police is ongoing.