Taxi Riders Stopped at Red Light in Midtown Get Shot by Accident: Police

Two people in their 20s found themselves each shot in an arm as they sat in a taxi at a red light in Manhattan over the weekend, the apparent result of gunfire that missed its target, authorities say.

According to the NYPD, the cab -- with a 22-year-old and a 24-year-old inside it -- was stopped at a light on West 37th Street by Eighth Avenue around 3:50 a.m. Saturday when someone opened fire. The men in the cab were not the intended targets.

One was hit in the left arm. One was hit in the right arm. No information on the shooter was immediately available and it's not clear who he was looking to hit with the bullets.

Both victims are expected to be OK. Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.