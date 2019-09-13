Swastikas were found throughout the school.

Multiple swastikas were found in a Connecticut high school Thursday night, Westport Now reports.

A swastika was found carved into a stall door in a bathroom at Staples High School, Interim Westport Schools superintendent David Abbey reportedly said in an email to parents sent late Thursday.

"Upon further examination, and with the assistance of the Westport Police Department, additional swastikas were discovered in other Staples locations."

He said several Stars of David were also found, next to an expletive. The schools district had called in an extra night crew to remove the "odious symbols and expressions of hate" by Friday morning, he added.

Abbey said teachers would hold sessions Friday to answer questions on the matter and provide support to students.

The school was working with the Westport Police Department in investigating the acts.

The schools district did not immediately respond to request for comment Friday.