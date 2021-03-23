Mercer County

Suspect Shot During Undercover Investigation in New Jersey

  • An undercover investigation involving the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives ended with a police shooting in New Jersey, officials said.
  • The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of a convenience store.
  • In a statement, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said the preliminary investigation suggests the suspect, a Trenton man in his 20s, got into a vehicle with an undercover officer. “The suspect engaged in an altercation with two federal officers and at some point, an officer’s weapon was discharged,” the prosecutor’s office said.

The suspect fled on foot and ended up at Capital Health Regional Medical Center, where he was in critical but stable condition from a gunshot wound.

His name was not released.

No other injuries were reported and no charges were filed, the prosecutor’s office said.

No other information was released.

The shooting was under investigation.

