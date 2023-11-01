Suspect in Brooklyn double murder dies after shot by police during attempted arrest

The suspected gunman in the shooting death of two men in a Brooklyn apartment building died after being shot by police attempting to take him into custody, according to the NYPD.

Officers were trying to arrest Jason Pass, the suspect in Sunday's double murder, when he was shot by police who said he had a knife in his hand, the department said.

Early Wednesday, police pulled over a car Pass was driving on Bay 44th St. when Pass got out of the vehicle with a knife and began to run away, police said. After a pursuit and a confrontation with Pass, police said he charged at officers with the knife and that is when they opened fire.

"He didn't give us a choice, he decided to charge at officers forcing them to protect themselves," said NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell.

An image of the knife police said Jason Pass had at the time of his arrest.

Pass was shot four times, three times in the chest and one time in his right leg, according to police. Pass was still alive after the shooting and was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Chell said officers tried to negotiate with Pass before he was shot.

Officers were called to a building on Brooklyn Avenue in East Flatbush just before 11 p.m. Sunday following some type of argument, according to police. It was not clear what the argument was about, but it ultimately led to gunfire.

Detectives said the 47-year-old and 27-year-old victims were found in a fourth-floor hallway with gunshot wounds to the head and body. Investigators seen going in and out of the building were working to determine the connection between the pair.

Chell described the shooting as a "double horrific homicide."

According to the investigation, which was still in its early stages, it appeared the two victims were arguing with each other when a third person, the suspected shooter, stepped into the feud and opened fire on both of them. The suspect then took off right after and was seen leaving the area, law enforcement told NBC New York.

Police said a license-plate reader identified the vehicle that Pass was driving Wednesday and led to the traffic stop.

Police officials said they are investigating a working theory that Pass is a former corrections officer.