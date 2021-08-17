Suspect Allegedly Gropes Woman on Brooklyn Street, Beats Her After She Tries to Fight Back

In a brazen move captured on surveillance video, a suspect allegedly groped a young woman walking alone on a Brooklyn street and then beat her to the ground when she tried to fight back.

The attack occurred just after 2 a.m. on Sunday along Havemeyer Street in Williamsburg, according to investigators. The man, who has not been identified, trailed the 26-year-old woman and grabbed her from behind, police said.

When the woman resists and tries to slap him almost immediately afterward, the suspect is seen on video allegedly punching the woman so hard in the face that she falls to the ground. The man hit her three times before walking away calmly, as if nothing happened.

The victim was left with bruises and a swollen face. The Brooklyn Special Victims Squad is investigating the incident and are searching for the suspect; no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the suspect is asked to contact police.