Sunny and Humid Ahead of Possible Severe Storms Friday

There will be sunshine before the (possible) storms.

The tri-state area will see another day near 90 degrees with a lot of sunshine on Thursday. However, clouds and humidity will start to increase tonight ahead of a cold front.

The New York City metro area will see showers and storms develop early Friday afternoon, with the possibility of strong to severe storms, gusty winds, and even some hail.

The Hudson Valley is also outlooked for the potential of a tornado or two.

Although it is expected for the weekend to remain dry, we still can’t rule out showers this weekend.

August ends with another front, more storms, heat and humidity, before relief arrives to start September.

