‘Structure issues' prompt Amtrak suspension Sunday between NYC and Albany

Train service operated by Amtrak was suspended on Sunday between New York City and Albany due to structural concerns.

The issues concern a privately-owned building above the Empire Line tracks in the city, Amtrak said Sunday afternoon. Service for the rest of the day was suspended.

Amtrak released the following updates to the day's schedule:

Trains 290 and 48 will be combined to travel as one train.

Trains 64, 68, 284 and 290 are cancelled south of Croton-Harmon, NY (CRT); customers will have their tickets cross-honored by Metro North between CRT and NYP.

Trains 49, 283 and 291 will now originate at ALB.

Travelers impacted by Sunday's suspension have the option to use their tickets on Metro-North between Croton-Harmon and NYP.

The MTA said the Hudson Line of Metro-North was not being impacted by the ongoing issues. There was no details about any further delays beyond Sunday.