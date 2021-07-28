Stranger Yanks 11-Year-Old Girl Off NYC Street in Horrifying Sunday Morning Attack

An 11-year-old girl walking to a grocery store in Queens was grabbed by the throat and had her mask ripped off by a stranger who made threatening sexual statements and dragged her into an alley in a brazen attack over the weekend, police say.

The girl was walking near 86th Street and Northern Boulevard around 8:45 a.m. Sunday when the man approached her from behind. The NYPD says he first pulled off her mask, then dragged her into an alleyway, where he allegedly held her down on the ground and pressed a sharp metal object against her throat.

At the same time, he was making threatening sexual statements and demanding to know her age, according to police. Ultimately, the attacker stole the girl's house keys, $20 and a reusable grocery bag before running off.

The girl was taken to a hospital for treatment of a laceration to her throat.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect (above). Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.