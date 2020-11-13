CRIME STOPPERS

Stranger Snatches Phone From 12-Year-Old NYC Girl in Sex Attack Ruse: Cops

Handout

Police are looking for a man they say lured a 12-year-old girl into a Bronx alleyway by snatching her phone, then forced her to perform a sex act, authorities said. A witness intervened and the man ran off.

The girl was standing outside a building on Tiffany Street around 3 p.m. Sunday when the stranger approached her and grabbed her phone. The witness who stopped the attack helped the girl out of the alley; the case was reported to cops.

The girl was taken to a hospital to be evaluated; she did not suffer any physical injuries.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect. Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

