Stranger Smashes Mom in Face at NYC Subway Station After Missing 8-Year-Old: Cops

What to Know Cops are looking for a man who punched a mother in the face on a Bronx subway platform a few days before Christmas

Police say the woman was walking with her 8-year-old son when the man walked up and tried to strike the boy; she stepped in between them

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

Police are looking for a man who allegedly punched a 33-year-old mother in the face with a closed first after she tried to shield her young son from his random whack a few days before Christmas, authorities say.

The woman was at the Bronx's Elder Avenue subway station with her 8-year-old son in the middle of the afternoon Dec. 23 when the stranger walked up to them and tried to strike the boy on the platform, police say.

She stepped between the man and her son, at which point the man smashed her in the face, police say. He then ran off.

The mother refused medical attention at the scene. Police released a surveillance image of the suspect (above). Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.