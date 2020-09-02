Stolen FedEx Parcel Leads NJ Cops on Highly Unusual Foot Pursuit

A stolen FedEx package led New Jersey cops on a wild foot pursuit that took them across a highway, through some woods and into a creek before the suspect was caught behind a hotel in a different neighborhood Tuesday, authorities say.

Police in Hackensack initially got a call from a FedEx delivery driver who said he was robbed shortly after 12:30 p.m. as he tried to drop a package at a Polify Road address. The driver told police a man about 6 feet tall in dark clothes with no shoes threatened to harm him if he didn't hand over the parcel.

A short physical altercation ensued and the suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Newon Byfield of Teaneck, ran off, according to authorities. A lieutenant saw Byfield running toward Route 80, then another officer confirmed he ran across the highway. He was found in the woods a short time later and ran off again. Officers gave chase. Byfield jumped into a creek and a Hackensack detective waded into the water after him.

The alleged thief was eventually cuffed behind the Hilton in Hasbrouck Heights. The stolen package was recovered under a vehicle a short distance from the robbery.

Byfield was remanded to the Bergen County Jail, facing charges of robbery and obstruction. Officials say additional charges are possible. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney. No injuries were reported.