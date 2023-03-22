5 Lost Kids Saved From Storm Drain Near Staten Island Zoo

First, the moral of the story: Stay out of storm drains, which may be long and filled with stuff you'd almost certainly prefer never touched you.

A handful of kids on Staten Island learned that lesson, among others, most likely, the hard way Tuesday when they made their way into a storm drain that runs under West Brighton's Clove Lakes Park, authorities say.

Police say five kids, about 11 and 12 years old, went into the drain and got lost. They called 911 around 6 p.m., according to the NYPD.

Emergency personnel responded and found them near the Staten Island Zoo, which is more than a half-mile drive from the park's picnic area, according to Google Maps.

The kids and one firefighter were taken to a hospital for evaluation as a precaution, but all are expected to be OK.