Son Discovers Dad, Woman Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide at Upper West Side Home: NYPD

A man discovered his father and a woman dead inside their Manhattan apartment, in what police believe was a murder-suicide, the NYPD said.

The man called 911 Monday night after going into the basement apartment on West 87th Street on the Upper West Side and finding his 72-year-old father and a 50-year-old woman dead, police said.

It appeared that the man had shot and killed the woman in the home between Riverside Drive and West End Avenue, before turning the gun on himself, the NYPD said.

An investigation is ongoing.