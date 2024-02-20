Small plane makes emergency landing on Long Island's Southern State Parkway

A small plane made an emergency landing on the Southern State Parkway in Long Island, officials said, leading to a robust response from first responders.

The emergency landing took place in East Farmingdale near Exit 34 in Suffolk County. The FAA said in a statement that the single-engine aircraft, a Piper PA-28, landed on the highway after the pilot reported engine failure as it was approaching Republic Airport in Farmingdale just after 11:30 a.m.

The pilot told an air traffic controller that he was going to have to land the plane on the highway due to the engine problems.

"If you need to go on the highway that’s fine. If you can make it to the runway that’s approved as well," the air traffic controller can be heard saying.

Video shows first responders, including what appear to be fire trucks, police cars and ambulances, lining the parkway. The small plane can be seen in the snow by a sign at the side of the parkway.

Two people, the pilot and co-pilot, were on board the plane when it went down, according to New York State Police. Another pilot in the air said it appeared the plane had hit a pole with its wing, and it appeared the two people were getting out.

Both were evaluated at the scene and were taken to the hospital, police said, though their conditions were not immediately clear.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.