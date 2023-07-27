Coney Island

Search underway for missing swimmer off of Coney Island

The missing swimmer was with another person in the water, that person was ultimately rescued, police and witnesses said

By Erica Byfield

Chopper 4

What to Know

  • One swimmer has gone missing off of the waters of Coney Island Thursday afternoon, police said.
  • Divers plunged into the Atlantic Ocean looking for two missing swimmers -- possibly boys -- around 12:45 p.m.
  • One was ultimately rescued, while the other continues to remain missing as an active search for him is underway, police said.

One swimmer has gone missing out on Coney Island Thursday afternoon, police said.

Divers plunged into the Atlantic Ocean looking for two missing swimmers -- possibly boys -- around 12:45 p.m. One was ultimately rescued, while the other continues to remain missing as an active search for him is underway, police said.

Just moments before the swimmers disappeared in the water, Kevin, a beachgoer, told News 4 New York he was in chest deep water with them.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Witness after witness told News 4 New York the same thing: they saw the boys and told them if they weren't strong swimmers they needed to head to shore.

However, people on the beach started to hear screams and realized the swimmers were in trouble. Beachgoers ran to the waves to try to help the struggling swimmers.

One witness said when the police and parks security arrived he saw they pulled one person out of the water and raced him to stretcher.

News

Changing Climate 25 mins ago

NYC and Newark are among top US cities experiencing worst heat island effect: Analysis

Storm Team 4 Jul 26

Dangerous hot temps arrive to kick off 1st expected summer heat wave

As the search for the other person continues, onlookers were emotional. A woman under a green umbrella was distraught. Witnesses say she's related to the two swimmers.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Coney IslandNew YorkNew York City
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us