Search continues for missing 15-year-old swimmer off Coney Island beach

What to Know A 15-year-old swimmer went missing off of the waters of Coney Island Thursday afternoon, police said.

The teen, who has not yet been identified, was swimming with his 14-year-old brother near 22nd and 23rd streets when they began to struggle in the strong rip current

One was ultimately rescued, while the other remains missing as an active search for him is underway, police said

A search is ongoing for a teenage boy who went missing while swimming in the waters off Coney Island a day ago, officials said.

The 15-year-old, who has not yet been identified, was swimming with his 14-year-old brother Thursday afternoon near 22nd and 23rd streets when they began to struggle in the strong rip current. People on the beach started to hear screams and realized the swimmers were in trouble. Beachgoers ran to the waves to try to help the struggling swimmers.

Good Samaritans were able to save the younger brother, but were not able to reach the other teen. Witnesses said there were no lifeguards on duty at the time. Others said they told the brothers that if they weren't strong swimmers, they should head to shore due to the stronger-than-usual rip currents.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

"I warn them: If you don’t know how to swim, please go back because the water is very dangerous," said Fernando Aguarto, of Sunset Park. "They just continue jumping and jumping in the water, I said 'Be careful, be careful.'"

Aguarto and two others were the ones who races into the waters to get the boys.

FDNY divers plunged into the Atlantic Ocean waters around 12:45 p.m. The NYPD landed a helicopter on the sand to help with the initial search, as boats circled the water.

NYC Councilmember Ari Kagan tweeted out that the boys' family lives in a shelter in the Bronx and has close friends in Coney Island. He said the boy who was still missing was presumed dead, and said that the drowning was completely preventable.

The City needs to allocate enough resources to sufficiently staff the Park Department to ensure more tragedies do not occur. As of this early evening the search mission has been called off and it is presumed the victim has drowned. 2/3 — Council Member Ari Kagan (@CMAriKagan47) July 27, 2023

Kagan called on the city to hire more lifeguards, as it is currently experiencing its worst shortage on record. Just a third of the number of lifeguards needed to fully staff all 14 miles of public beaches and pools are currently employed.

The NYPD said that the search and recovery efforts are not over.