23-Year-Old NYC Woman Found Shot Dead in Bed: What Happened to Alexa?

A 23-year-old woman was found dead, shot in the back of her head, in her Queens bedroom earlier this week by police responding to a request for a wellness check, the NYPD confirmed Friday.

The woman, identified as Alexa Ruiz, was discovered unconscious in a first-floor bedroom of her residence on 56th Drive in Maspeth around 8:10 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her father was the one who asked cops to check in on her.

It's not clear when Ruiz had last been heard from, nor how long she may have been dead.

No arrests have been made and no other details were immediately available.