Queens

3 Women Found Stabbed to Death in NYC Home

All had been stabbed in the neck and all were pronounced dead at the scene. Here's what we know so far

By Jonathan Dienst and Myles Miller

NBC Universal, Inc.

Three women were found stabbed to death in a Queens home Friday, authorities say.

Each of the victims was pronounced dead at the 182nd Street scene in Brookville shortly before 11 a.m. They were 26, 46 and 57 years old, police said.

The victims' identities weren't immediately made public. All three women had been stabbed in the neck, cops said.

Law enforcement converged on the area en masse, Chopper 4 video showed. The location isn't far from JFK airport and the home officers had taped off appeared to be on a seemingly quiet residential block.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.
Three women were pronounced dead at the home and cops flooded the area, Chopper 4 video showed.

A senior law enforcement official with knowledge of the case says the attack appears to be domestic in nature. One of the dead women was a grandmother and cops are looking to question a relative of hers in connection with the deaths, the senior official said. There was no known history of domestic violence at the address, the official said.

No other details were immediately available, including whether all the women lived at the location.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

More Stories

news 53 mins ago

Taylor Swift Slams ‘Outside Entity' Over Ticket Fiasco: ‘I'm Not Going to Make Excuses for Anyone'

World Cup 2022 44 mins ago

Why Has Qatar Banned Alcohol at 2022 FIFA World Cup Stadiums?

South Boston 6 hours ago

Possible Fetal Remains Found in Freezer of Boston Apartment

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

QueensCRIME STOPPERSNYC ViolencestabbingsBrookville
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us