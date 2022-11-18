3 Women Found Stabbed to Death in NYC Home

Three women were found stabbed to death in a Queens home Friday, authorities say.

Each of the victims was pronounced dead at the 182nd Street scene in Brookville shortly before 11 a.m. They were 26, 46 and 57 years old, police said.

The victims' identities weren't immediately made public. All three women had been stabbed in the neck, cops said.

Law enforcement converged on the area en masse, Chopper 4 video showed. The location isn't far from JFK airport and the home officers had taped off appeared to be on a seemingly quiet residential block.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Three women were pronounced dead at the home and cops flooded the area, Chopper 4 video showed.

A senior law enforcement official with knowledge of the case says the attack appears to be domestic in nature. One of the dead women was a grandmother and cops are looking to question a relative of hers in connection with the deaths, the senior official said. There was no known history of domestic violence at the address, the official said.

No other details were immediately available, including whether all the women lived at the location.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.