Man shot and killed by police in Queens after charging at officers with scissors: Sources

A man was shot and killed by NYPD officers in Queens after he charged at police with scissors in hand, according to law enforcement sources.

Investigators said officers went to a second-story apartment on 103rd Street near 101st Avenue in Ozone Park around 1:30 p.m. after getting a call about an emotionally disturbed man. The 19-year-old took out the shears and lunged at the responding officers, sources said.

The officers used tasers to stop him, but the man's mother ran to help and knocked the tasers out. The man then picked up the scissors again, which is when police opened fire. He was shot in the chest, according to police sources, and was taken to Jamaica Hospital, where he later died.

The entire incident was captured on police bodycams, which will be used as part of the investigation.

The man's identity had not yet been released by police. An investigation is ongoing.