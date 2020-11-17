Queens Armed Home Invasion Turns Into Hours-Long Hostage Situation; Baby Released

An armed home invasion in Queens morphed into a scary hostage situation that was still ongoing late Tuesday night, according to law enforcement sources.

Just before 9 p.m., multiple suspects entered a home on 125th Street in South Richmond Hill, where a woman lives with several members of her family, police source said. The woman was outside with an infant, and told police there were two possibly armed suspects in the home.

Police evacuated the area, and members of the hostage negotiation team have been in contact with people inside. Later in the evening, two additional people inside the home, an elderly woman and a woman in her 50s, were released.

It was not immediately clear how many suspects were still inside the home, or how many other people were in the home as well. The NYPD said they were still talking to those inside, but didn't confirm if they were hostages or not.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.