Cicely Tyson

Public Viewing for Cicely Tyson at Famed Harlem Church

NBC Universal, Inc.

People wishing to pay their final respects to legendary actor Cicely Tyson will get a chance during a public viewing at a famed Manhattan church.

The viewing for the actor, who died last week at age 96, will be held on Monday, Feb. 15, at Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem, according to a statement by her family through her manager Larry Thompson.

The viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and COVID-19 protocols will be in place, with masks and social distancing requirements. No photographs will be allowed, according to the statement.

Local

Storm Team 4 Jan 29

More Snow, Some Rain on Tap Later This Week After Nasty Nor'easter Buries Tri-State

New Jersey 14 hours ago

New Jersey Increasing Limits on Indoor Dining, Gyms to 35%

Tyson's passing brought out a flood of accolades for the pioneer, who won two Emmys for playing the 110-year-old former slave in the 1974 television drama “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman.” A younger generation of moviegoers saw her in the 2011 movie, “The Help.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Cicely TysonHarlem
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Black History Month Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us