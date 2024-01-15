Manhattan

Police searching for robbers behind violent attacks on newsstands, food vendors in Manhattan

By Marc Santia

nypd-police

The NYPD is looking for the people behind close to 10 violent robberies this month targeting food vendors and newsstand workers.

The violent robbers are targeting newsstands and kiosks across Manhattan -- a number in Midtown -- usually striking between 4 and 7 p.m., when city sidewalks are packed. Police said a group of four individuals is responsive for at least nine robberies.

In many of the incidents, the victims have either been pushed to the ground, approached with a knife, or punched, the NYPD said.

In at least four of the robberies, the victims sustained minor injuries and twice were taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

In one case, a newsstand worker said the men threw him to the ground weeks ago, badly injured his knee, and then returned days later to rob his older brother. The worker said the men made racist remarks and threatened to shoot his brother.

One newsstand worker who spoke to NBC New York said he is frightened to show up to work.

Police said the same group has also robbed businesses on the Upper East Side and in Tribeca.

Local

Long Island 1 hour ago

Audi stolen on Long Island while woman was asleep in the backseat

Buffalo 1 hour ago

Buffalo area receives up to 3 feet of snow; foot and a half falls at Bills' Highmark Stadium

Police are asking anyone with any information to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

This article tagged under:

ManhattanNew York CityNYPD
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us