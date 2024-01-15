Police searching for robbers behind violent attacks on newsstands, food vendors in Manhattan

The NYPD is looking for the people behind close to 10 violent robberies this month targeting food vendors and newsstand workers.

The violent robbers are targeting newsstands and kiosks across Manhattan -- a number in Midtown -- usually striking between 4 and 7 p.m., when city sidewalks are packed. Police said a group of four individuals is responsive for at least nine robberies.

In many of the incidents, the victims have either been pushed to the ground, approached with a knife, or punched, the NYPD said.

In at least four of the robberies, the victims sustained minor injuries and twice were taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

In one case, a newsstand worker said the men threw him to the ground weeks ago, badly injured his knee, and then returned days later to rob his older brother. The worker said the men made racist remarks and threatened to shoot his brother.

One newsstand worker who spoke to NBC New York said he is frightened to show up to work.

Police said the same group has also robbed businesses on the Upper East Side and in Tribeca.

Police are asking anyone with any information to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).