Police in Brooklyn are searching for a 6-year-old boy who went missing in Brooklyn Wednesday afternoon.

The boy, Yosef Shapiro, was last seen around 4 p.m. near the intersection of Seaview Avenue and E 80th Street in Canarsie, near Canarsie Park, according to police.

The boy is listed as 4 feet, 5 inches tall with brown eyes and brown hair. Police said Yosef was on foot when he went missing.

Anyone with information regarding Yosef's whereabouts re urged to call 911 and Shomrim at (718) 338-9797.