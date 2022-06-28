Police Searching for Bronx Teen Missing Since Leaving Manhattan High School

The family of a 15-year-old girl from the Bronx who never returned home after taking a test at her high school is desperately asking for help looking for their missing loved one.

Police are searching for Kyara Villa, and posted pictures of her in the Grand Concourse section on Monday.

Her family was in tears as they said Kyara was last seen around 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, as she was leaving the High school of Fashion Industries in Chelsea. Friends told the family that they last saw her on a No. 2 train.

Kyara's family believes she may be in danger because she has been gone for so long.

"Keke, please come home, we love you. Your mom is suffering, we're all suffering," said Xiomara Santiago, Kyara's aunt. "Please come home. If you have Keke, please do the right thing and let Kyara go."

Police are investigating the teen's disappearance. Kyara Villa is about five feet tall, 100 pounds, and was last seen wearing a beige sweatshirt, pink sweatpants, black Jordan sneakers and carrying a black backpack. Photos show her with black framed glasses as well.