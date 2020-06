New York City police are searching for a gunman who opened fire at somebody in Harlem on Sunday.

The NYPD says video footage shows the man firing several shots near West 134th Street and Seventh Avenue, but no one was injured. The suspect then fled the location, police said.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).