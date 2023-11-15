Police search for award-winning Brooklyn filmmaker last seen in NYC nearly two weeks ago

Police are asking for the public's help in the search for an award-winning filmmaker who vanished more than 10 days ago after leaving his Brooklyn home.

Ross McDonnell, 44, was last seen on Nov. 4 leaving his apartment on Taaffe Place in Bed-Stuy on a bicycle, according to police. The bicycle was later discovered locked at Fort Tilden Beach in Queens, according to authorities.

McDonnell's friends later found some of his clothes on the beach and think he may have gone for a swim that evening, despite the chilly temperatures. His friends said he is a good athlete and swimming is not out of the ordinary for him.

"He's a very good human being and he's greatly missed right now," said a friend of McDonnell's, Gene Gallerano. "We are deeply, deeply concerned. The mystery of it is takes an emotional toll. It's very confusing and painful to not have any kind of answers for what happened."

Originally from Dublin, Ireland, McDonnell is an accomplished filmmaker and photographer. He won an Emmy award for cinematography for his work on the Showtime show, "The Trade."

He was last seen wearing a red, puffy North Face vest, black and white sneakers, and dark colored khaki pants.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish calling 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).