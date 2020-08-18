Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Police Release Footage of 3 Men Wanted in Fatal Shooting of 1-Year-Old Boy

The NYPD is searching for three possible suspects in the death of a 1-year-old boy who was killed in a Brooklyn drive-by shooting last month.

Police released photos and videos of three men wanted for questioning in connection to Davell Gardner's death on July 12 but did not release any additional details. Three other people were shot during the community cookout that night but the young boy was the only one who suffered fatal injuries.

A person of interest in the shooting on Madison Street in Bed-Stuy was in police custody last month, sources said, but no other details was immediately available.

An investigation into the shooting is still ongoing. The shooting was a part of weeks of increased gun violence around New York City. More than twice the number of shootings was recorded that week over the same time period last year.

Gardner was laid to rest late last month at a funeral attended by Rev. Al Sharpton and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

