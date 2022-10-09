Police Investigating Shooting Near Rep. Lee Zeldin's Long Island Home

Police on Long Island were investigating a shooting Sunday near the home of Congressman Lee Zeldin.

Two people were shot in Shirley around 2:20 p.m. on Saint George Drive West, Suffolk County Police said. They were rushed to nearby hospitals, but their conditions were immediately known.

Law enforcement sources said the shooting appears to be unrelated to the gubernatorial candidate, whose residence is on the same street of the afternoon gunfire.

"The two individuals who were shot were laying down under my front porch and the bushes in front of our porch. My understanding is that they have been transported to area hospitals. I do not know their identities," Zeldin said in a statement.

Zeldin was not home at the time of the shooting, sources and the congressman's statement confirmed. His two teenage daughters were home at the time and unharmed.

"My daughter are shaken, but OK. Like so many New Yorkers, crime has literally made its way to our front door," Zeldin's statement continued.

Additional details about what preempted the shooting and word on any suspects was not provided by police in the immediate hours following the incident.