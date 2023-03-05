Plumes From Roaring Bronx Fire Seen Miles Away

Huge plumes of thick smoke filled the sky above New York City on Sunday afternoon as fire department crews rushed to put out a raging fire.

The fire sprang up around 10:30 a.m. in the Bronx and was still burning several hours later, the FDNY said.

By 1 p.m., the inferno had triggered a 5-alarm response from the department as flames continued to shoot up from the burning building near Grand Concourse and East 181st Street.

FDNY members are currently operating at a 3-alarm fire at 2096 Grand Concourse in the Bronx. Operations are ongoing. pic.twitter.com/MnPHXCVsAb — FDNY (@FDNY) March 5, 2023

There were no reported injuries several hours into the fire operation.

Smoke filled enough of the sky to be spotted from areas of Brooklyn and Queens.