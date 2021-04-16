Ohio Man Arrested in Times Square Station With Semi-Automatic Rifle, Ammo and Gas Mask: Official

A man from Ohio has been arrested after being found with an unloaded semi-automatic rifle, ammunition and a gas mask in a bag, a senior law enforcement official tells News 4.

The man was apprehended by official at the subway station in Times Square Friday afternoon near the A/C/E line, the official said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

NYPD officers performing a station inspection spotted the man as he took the unloaded weapon out of his bag and place it on the ground. He was also in possession of a loaded magazine clip, the official said.

The official tells News 4 the man claimed he was from Ohio and it was legal for him to have the weapon.

This story is developing.