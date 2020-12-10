Bronx

Officials Say 9-Month-Old Bronx Boy Was Killed by Fentanyl Intoxication

Police said there were no obvious signs of trauma on the boy’s body, but the city medical examiner’s office classified the death as a homicide

Police lights flashing behind police caution tape
Stock photo/Getty Images

A 9-month-old baby who died in the Bronx in February was killed by the synthetic opioid fentanyl, officials said Thursday.

Police responding to a 911 call on Feb. 14 found little Dante Steer-Cooman unconscious and unresponsive in a home in the Wakefield section. The infant was taken to Montefiore Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said there were no obvious signs of trauma on the boy’s body. But the city medical examiner’s office classified the death as a homicide on Wednesday. A spokesperson for the office said Thursday that the cause of death was acute fentanyl intoxication.

News

Coronavirus 20 hours ago

FDA Panel Endorses Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine for Emergency Approval

Coronavirus 9 hours ago

One-Day US Deaths Top 3,000, More Than D-Day Or 9/11

Police have made no arrests. The investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Bronxdrugs
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Money Report w/CNBC Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us