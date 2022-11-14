Off-Duty Rikers Officer Wounded in Deadly Weekend Chelsea Shootings

Detectives were still searching Monday for two gunmen wanted in a pair of weekend shootings that rattled the typically quiet Chelsea neighborhood.

The gun violence started around 10 p.m. Saturday when a shooter left one man dead outside a warehouse frequently used as a nightlife venue. Responding officers found the man on West 25th Street, steps from the entrance to Manhattan's High Line.

What led up to the shooting is still unknown, but investigators have identified the victim as a 42-year-old man from Queens. Back in January, sources said he had a prior gun charge from an incident just two blocks from Saturday's shooting scene.

Also injured in the gunfire was a 32-year-old off-duty assistant deputy warden at Rikers Island and a 37-year-old man. They were both shot in the leg and expected to survive.

At least seven shell casings were picked up at the scene. The suspected shooter wore a white sweatshirt and fled in a car, police said.

Hours later, around 3:30 a.m., more gunfire erupted in Chelsea. Police responded to a shooting blocks away on West 23rd Street to find a 32-year-old man shot in the chest.

He is being treated at Bellevue Hospital. There have been no suspect arrests in this shooting either.