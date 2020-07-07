cornwall

Off-Duty Cop Shoots, Kills NY Neighbor During Argument, Official Says

An off-duty police officer shot and killed a neighbor in Orange County during some sort of dispute late Monday, the county district attorney said.

It wasn't immediately clear what the argument was about, but at some point the Ramapo cop's gun discharged and neighbor Eric Gilmore was hit, according to Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler. Gilmore died a short time later.

The officer, who has not been identified, was not engaged in any activity on behalf of the Ramapo Police Department or in any other police capacity at the time of the 11 p.m. shooting on Main Street in Cornwall, Hoovler said.

A knife was also apparently recovered at the scene, Hoovler said, though it's potential involvement in the fray wasn't immediately clear. The district attorney said the investigation is ongoing and the case will be presented for a grand jury.

Hoovler said Tuesday he "believes" Ramapo Police told him the officer had been placed on administrative duty, though it wasn't clear if that was with or without pay. No charges have been filed at this time.

